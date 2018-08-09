IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-234

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Floyd Alton Hicks,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Juniper Stell, as Personal Representative of the Estate o Floyd Alton Hicks, deceased, on the 12 day of July, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estae are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Juniper Stell

Personal Representative

of the Estate of

Floyd Alton Hicks,

deceased

Publish: August 9, August 16, and August 23, 2018.