IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-234
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Floyd Alton Hicks,
deceased
Notice
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Juniper Stell, as Personal Representative of the Estate o Floyd Alton Hicks, deceased, on the 12 day of July, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estae are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Juniper Stell
Personal Representative
of the Estate of
Floyd Alton Hicks,
deceased
Publish: August 9, August 16, and August 23, 2018.