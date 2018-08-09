IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-233

In The Matter of

The Estate of

LaVaine Payne Ball,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Charlotte Darlene Ball Hulgan, as Personal Representative of the Estae of LaVaine Payne Ball, deceased, on the 1st day of July, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Charlotte Darlene Ball Hulgan

Personal Representative of the Estate of LaVaine Payne Ball.

Publish: August 9, August 16 and August 23, 2018.