IN THE
PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB
COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-242
IN RE: The Estate of
Susan D. Wayner,
deceased
Notice
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Gary A. Wayner, as Executor of the Estate of Susan D. Wayner, deceased, on the 8 day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Gary A. Wayner
Executor
of the Estate of
Susan D. Wayner,
deceased
Publish: August 16, August 23 and August 30, 2018.
Mountain Valley News