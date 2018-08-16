IN THE

PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB

COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-242

IN RE: The Estate of

Susan D. Wayner,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Gary A. Wayner, as Executor of the Estate of Susan D. Wayner, deceased, on the 8 day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Gary A. Wayner

Executor

of the Estate of

Susan D. Wayner,

deceased

Publish: August 16, August 23 and August 30, 2018.

