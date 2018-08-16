IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Julie Louella Jackson,

deceased

Notice Of Appointment

To Be Published By

Personal Representative

(Administrator)

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been graned to Glenda Sue Barnett, Personal Representative, on the 8 day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within six months after the grant of letters, or within five months from the date of the first publication of this notice, whichever is the later to occur, or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand this 8 day of August, 2018.

Ronnie Osborn,

Judge of Probate

Publish: August 16, August 23 and August 30, 2018.