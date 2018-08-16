IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-201

IN RE: The Estate of

Garland Raydell Clardy,

deceased

Notice Of Filing

Of Petition For Letters Of Administration

You Will Take Notice that Virginia Ruth Clardy filed a Petition to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of Garland Raydell Clardy, deceased, on the 25 day of June, 2018, and that the 6 day of September, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. has been appointed to hear said Petition.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having any objections to said Petitioner are hereby required to file same with the Probate Court or appear and present same.

Done this 8 day of August, 2018.

Ronnie Osborn,

Judge of Probate

Publish: August 16, August 23 and August 30, 2018.

Mountain Valley News