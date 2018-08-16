IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-249
IN RE: The Matter of
The Estate of
Betty Faye Beam,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary of the Estate of Betty Faye Beam, deceased having been graned to Carol Jean Beam Lonas, Executrix on the 13 day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same with the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Ronnie Osborn,
Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama
Publish: August 16, August 23 and August 30, 2018.