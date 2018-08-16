IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-249

IN RE: The Matter of

The Estate of

Betty Faye Beam,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary of the Estate of Betty Faye Beam, deceased having been graned to Carol Jean Beam Lonas, Executrix on the 13 day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same with the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Ronnie Osborn,

Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama

Publish: August 16, August 23 and August 30, 2018.