IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-36

IN RE: Lucy Katherine Spurlock, deceased

Notice

Letters of Administration of said deceased havng been granted to Anita Spurlock Anderson and Angela Dawn Spurlock, Administrators, on the 14th day of February, 2017 by Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same within time required by law or same will be barred.

Ronnie Osborn,

Judge of Probate

DeKalb County, Alabama

Publish: February 23, March 2 and March 9, 2017.