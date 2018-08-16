IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-246

IN RE: The Matter of

The Estate of

Alline Robinson,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary of the Estate of Alline Robinson, deceased, having been granted to Benny Genoel Robinson, Linda Robinson Scott, and Larry Dale Robinson, Co-Executors on the 13 day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Ronnie Osborn

Probate Judge of DeKalb County,

Alabama

Publish: August 16, August 23 and August 30, 2018.