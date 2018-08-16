IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-246
IN RE: The Matter of
The Estate of
Alline Robinson,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary of the Estate of Alline Robinson, deceased, having been granted to Benny Genoel Robinson, Linda Robinson Scott, and Larry Dale Robinson, Co-Executors on the 13 day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Ronnie Osborn
Probate Judge of DeKalb County,
Alabama
Publish: August 16, August 23 and August 30, 2018.