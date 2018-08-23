IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-253
IN RE: The Estate of
Frances S. Culpepper
Notice Of Hearing
On Petition To Probate
Will in the Estate of
Frances S. Culpepper
A Petition to Probate the Will has been filed in the above estate by Terry Eugene Culpepper, Personal Representative, and the same shall come for hearing before this Court on the 25 day of September, 2018, at 10:30 o’clock a.m.
Ronnie Osborn,
Probate Judge
Publish: August 23,
August 30 and
September 6, 2018.
Mountain Valley News