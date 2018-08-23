IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-253

IN RE: The Estate of

Frances S. Culpepper

Notice Of Hearing

On Petition To Probate

Will in the Estate of

Frances S. Culpepper

A Petition to Probate the Will has been filed in the above estate by Terry Eugene Culpepper, Personal Representative, and the same shall come for hearing before this Court on the 25 day of September, 2018, at 10:30 o’clock a.m.

Ronnie Osborn,

Probate Judge

Publish: August 23,

August 30 and

September 6, 2018.

Mountain Valley News