IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-247
IN RE: The Estate of
Brian Edward Miller,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Paul Edward Miller, as Administrator of the Estate of Brian Edward Miller, deceased, on the 13 day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Paul Edward Miller,
Administrator
of the Estate of
Brian Edward Miller,
deceased
Publish: August 23,
August 30 and
September 6, 2018.
Mountain Valley News