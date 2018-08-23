IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-247

IN RE: The Estate of

Brian Edward Miller,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Paul Edward Miller, as Administrator of the Estate of Brian Edward Miller, deceased, on the 13 day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Paul Edward Miller,

Administrator

of the Estate of

Brian Edward Miller,

deceased

Publish: August 23,

August 30 and

September 6, 2018.

Mountain Valley News