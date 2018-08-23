IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-237

IN RE: The Estate of

Harry Brown,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Pauline Brown Holleman, as Executrix of the Estate of Harry Brown, deceased, on the 15 day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Pauline Brown Holleman

Executrix

of the Estate of

Harry Brown, deceased

Publish: August 23,

August 30 and September 6, 2018.

Mountain Valley News