IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-228
IN RE: The Estate of
Kimberly Hughes Johnson
deceased
Administrator’s Notice
To File Claims
Take Notice that Letters of Administration havng been granted to Khristie Marie Johnson, as Administrator of the Estate of Kimberly Hughes Johnson, deceased, on the 21 day of August, 2018 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Khristie Marie Johnson
Administrator of the Estate of Kimberly Hughes Johnson, deceased
Publish: August 30,
September 6 and
September 13, 2018.