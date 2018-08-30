IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-228

IN RE: The Estate of

Kimberly Hughes Johnson

deceased

Administrator’s Notice

To File Claims

Take Notice that Letters of Administration havng been granted to Khristie Marie Johnson, as Administrator of the Estate of Kimberly Hughes Johnson, deceased, on the 21 day of August, 2018 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Khristie Marie Johnson

Administrator of the Estate of Kimberly Hughes Johnson, deceased

Publish: August 30,

September 6 and

September 13, 2018.