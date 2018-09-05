IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-259

RE: The Estate of

James Richard Partridge,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Carol Marie Partridge, Executrix of the Estate of James Richard Partridge, deceased, on the 29 day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Ronnie Osborn,

Judge of Probate

Publish: September 6, 2018; September 13, 2018 and September 20, 2018.

Mountain Valley News