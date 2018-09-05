IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-259
RE: The Estate of
James Richard Partridge,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Carol Marie Partridge, Executrix of the Estate of James Richard Partridge, deceased, on the 29 day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Ronnie Osborn,
Judge of Probate
Publish: September 6, 2018; September 13, 2018 and September 20, 2018.
Mountain Valley News