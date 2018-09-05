IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-263

IN RE: The Matter of

The Estate of

Mary Marjorie Hope,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary of te estate of Mary Marjorie Hope, deceased having been granted to Linda Carden Story, Executrix on the 30 day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Ronnie Osborn

Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama

Publish: September 6, 13 and 20, 2018.