IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-263
IN RE: The Matter of
The Estate of
Mary Marjorie Hope,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary of te estate of Mary Marjorie Hope, deceased having been granted to Linda Carden Story, Executrix on the 30 day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Ronnie Osborn
Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama
Publish: September 6, 13 and 20, 2018.