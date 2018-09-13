Probate

By
Mountain Valley News
-
0
14

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-270

In The Matter of
The Estate of
Jimmy D. Garrett,
deceased

Notice Of Hearing On Petition To Probate Will

A petition to probate the will has been filed in the above estate by Timothy Lee Fleming, Personal Representative, and the same shall come for hearing before this Court on the 3rd day of October, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock a.m.

Ronnie Osborn
Probate Judge
of Dekalb County,
Alabama

Publish: September 13, 2018; September 20, 2018 and September 27, 2018.

Mountain Valley News

wide3

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here