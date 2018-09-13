IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-270

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Jimmy D. Garrett,

deceased

Notice Of Hearing On Petition To Probate Will

A petition to probate the will has been filed in the above estate by Timothy Lee Fleming, Personal Representative, and the same shall come for hearing before this Court on the 3rd day of October, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock a.m.

Ronnie Osborn

Probate Judge

of Dekalb County,

Alabama

Publish: September 13, 2018; September 20, 2018 and September 27, 2018.

Mountain Valley News