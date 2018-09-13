IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-271

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Shirley L. Garrett,

deceased

Notice of Hearing

On Petition To

Probate Will

A petition to probate the will has been filed in the above estate by Timothy Lee Fleming, Personal Representative, and the same shall come for hearing before this Court on the 3rd day of October, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock a.m.

Ronnie Osborn

Probate Judge

of DeKalb County,

Alabama

Publish: September 13, 2018; September 20, 2018 and September 27, 2018.