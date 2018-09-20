IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-278

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Beatrice Crow,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Notice Is Hereby Given that Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Beatrice Crow, deceased, have been granted to Bob Crow, on the 11 day of September, 2018, by the Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Attorney for the Estate:

Patrick L. Tate

310 Alabama Ave., SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: September 20, 2018; September 27, 2018 and October 4, 2018.

Mountain Valley News