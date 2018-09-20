IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: Estate of

Robert F. Mikulsky, Sr.

Notice Of Filing Petition For Summary Distribution

Leanna Tucker, distributee of the estate of Robert F. Mikulsky, Sr., deceased, has this day filed in the Probate Court a Petition for Summary Distribution of the estate.

Donna Houzie

201 St. Joe’s Rd.

Carrolltown, PA

Robert Mikulsky

1579 Franklin St.

Johnston, PA 15905

Veronica Pollard

23 Dihedral Drive

Baltimore, MD 21220

And any unknown creditors or claimants of the estate:

Take Notice: Unless objection is filed in the Probate Court, distribution of the estate will be made after 30 days from the date of publication of this notice.

/s/ Leanna Tucker

Petitioner

Publish: September 20, 2018.

Mountain Valley News