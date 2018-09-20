IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: Estate of
Robert F. Mikulsky, Sr.
Notice Of Filing Petition For Summary Distribution
Leanna Tucker, distributee of the estate of Robert F. Mikulsky, Sr., deceased, has this day filed in the Probate Court a Petition for Summary Distribution of the estate.
Donna Houzie
201 St. Joe’s Rd.
Carrolltown, PA
Robert Mikulsky
1579 Franklin St.
Johnston, PA 15905
Veronica Pollard
23 Dihedral Drive
Baltimore, MD 21220
And any unknown creditors or claimants of the estate:
Take Notice: Unless objection is filed in the Probate Court, distribution of the estate will be made after 30 days from the date of publication of this notice.
/s/ Leanna Tucker
Petitioner
Publish: September 20, 2018.
