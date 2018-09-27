IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-286

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Coeta Gail Hayes,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Coeta Gail Hayes, deceased, having been granted to Lynn Thacker on the 18th day of September, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Lynn Thacker

Personal Representtive

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for

Personal Representative

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: September 27, October 4 and October 11, 2018.