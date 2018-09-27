IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-286
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Coeta Gail Hayes,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Coeta Gail Hayes, deceased, having been granted to Lynn Thacker on the 18th day of September, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Lynn Thacker
Personal Representtive
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for
Personal Representative
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: September 27, October 4 and October 11, 2018.