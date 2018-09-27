IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB
CASE NO: 2017-308
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Mary Mackey Starling,
deceased
Notice Of Final
Settlement
Notice Is Hereby Given that on the 11th day of September, Edward R. Starling, as the Administrator of the Estate of Mary Mackey Starling, deceased, filed a petition for final settlement of the estate.
It Is Ordered that the 16th day of October, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. is appointed as the day for the hearing of said petition and at such time all persons interested may appear and contest the same, if they desire to do so. Done this the 21st day of Septemebr, 2018.
Ronnie Osborn,
Judge of Probate
Publish: September 27, October 4 and October 11, 2018.