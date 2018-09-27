IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2017-308

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Mary Mackey Starling,

deceased

Notice Of Final

Settlement

Notice Is Hereby Given that on the 11th day of September, Edward R. Starling, as the Administrator of the Estate of Mary Mackey Starling, deceased, filed a petition for final settlement of the estate.

It Is Ordered that the 16th day of October, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. is appointed as the day for the hearing of said petition and at such time all persons interested may appear and contest the same, if they desire to do so. Done this the 21st day of Septemebr, 2018.

Ronnie Osborn,

Judge of Probate

Publish: September 27, October 4 and October 11, 2018.