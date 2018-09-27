IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-264

IN RE: The Estate of

Angela G. Williams,

a/k/a

Angela Gabriele Leopoldine Williams,

a/k/a

Angela Williams,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Harlan L. Paul, as Administrator of the Estate of Angela G. Williams, deceased, on the 30th day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Harlan L. Paul,

142 E. New York Avenue

DeLand, FL 32724

Publish: September 27, October 4 and October 11, 2018.

