IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-264
IN RE: The Estate of
Angela G. Williams,
a/k/a
Angela Gabriele Leopoldine Williams,
a/k/a
Angela Williams,
deceased
Notice
Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Harlan L. Paul, as Administrator of the Estate of Angela G. Williams, deceased, on the 30th day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Harlan L. Paul,
142 E. New York Avenue
DeLand, FL 32724
Publish: September 27, October 4 and October 11, 2018.
