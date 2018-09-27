IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-287
IN RE: The Estate of
Cecilia Lasseter Clement,
deceased
Notice
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to The Baptist Foundation Of Alabama, as Executor of the Estate of Cecilia Lasseter Clement, deceased, on the 5th day of September, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Joseph N. Hocutt II, J.D.
The Baptist Foundation of Alabama, Executor
of the Estate of
Cecilia Lasseter Clement, deceased
P.O. Box 241227
Montgomery, AL 36124
(334)394-2000
Publish:
September 27, 2018; October 4, 2018 and October 11, 2018.
Mountain Valley News