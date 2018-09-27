IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-287

IN RE: The Estate of

Cecilia Lasseter Clement,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to The Baptist Foundation Of Alabama, as Executor of the Estate of Cecilia Lasseter Clement, deceased, on the 5th day of September, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Joseph N. Hocutt II, J.D.

The Baptist Foundation of Alabama, Executor

of the Estate of

Cecilia Lasseter Clement, deceased

P.O. Box 241227

Montgomery, AL 36124

(334)394-2000

Publish:

September 27, 2018; October 4, 2018 and October 11, 2018.

Mountain Valley News