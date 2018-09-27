IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-282

IN RE: The Estate of

Thomas Lee Sweatman,

deceased

Order Setting Hearing

On Petition For

Probate Of Will

Kelley Hughes, as Petitioner, has filed a Petition to have a document purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Thomas Lee Sweatman, deceased, admitted to probate. Upon consideration thereof it is

Ordered And Adjudged by the Court as follows:

1. That the 14th day of November, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. is hereby set and fixed by the Court as the day and time for hearing said Petition.

2. That Notice shall be given to the following:

Brayden Hughes

134 Hidden Springs Loop Apt. 15

Valley Head, AL 35989

Linda Barclay

108 Kemper Lakes Court

Summerville, SC 29483

Sandra Chaviers

address unknown

Deborah Johnson

440 C.Rd. 405

Leesburg, AL 35983

Roger Sweatman

221 Gault Ave., N.

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Beth Jackson

1503 Co.Rd. 128

Flat Rock, AL 35966

Done this 17th day of September, 2018

/s/ Ronnie Osborn,

Judge of Probate

Publish: September 27, October 4 and October 11, 2018.

Mountain Valley News