IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-282
IN RE: The Estate of
Thomas Lee Sweatman,
deceased
Order Setting Hearing
On Petition For
Probate Of Will
Kelley Hughes, as Petitioner, has filed a Petition to have a document purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Thomas Lee Sweatman, deceased, admitted to probate. Upon consideration thereof it is
Ordered And Adjudged by the Court as follows:
1. That the 14th day of November, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. is hereby set and fixed by the Court as the day and time for hearing said Petition.
2. That Notice shall be given to the following:
Brayden Hughes
134 Hidden Springs Loop Apt. 15
Valley Head, AL 35989
Linda Barclay
108 Kemper Lakes Court
Summerville, SC 29483
Sandra Chaviers
address unknown
Deborah Johnson
440 C.Rd. 405
Leesburg, AL 35983
Roger Sweatman
221 Gault Ave., N.
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Beth Jackson
1503 Co.Rd. 128
Flat Rock, AL 35966
Done this 17th day of September, 2018
/s/ Ronnie Osborn,
Judge of Probate
Publish: September 27, October 4 and October 11, 2018.
Mountain Valley News