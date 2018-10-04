IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-295

IN RE: The Estate of

Cathy Spears,

deceased

Notice Of Appointment

To Be Published

By Administrator

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Tracey Nelms, on the 28th day of September, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within six months after the grant of letters, or within five months from the date of the first publication of this notice, whichever is the later to occur, or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand this the 28th day of September, 2018.

Ronnie Osborn

Judge of Probate

Publish:

October 4, 2018;

October 11, 2018 and October 18, 2018.

Mountain Valley News