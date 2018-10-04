IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-267

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Charles Edward Whitaker,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representtive of the WILL of Charles Edward Whitaker, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 25th day of September, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estae are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Kristie Phillips,

Personal Representative

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for

Personal Representative

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish:

October 4, 2018;

October 11, 2018; and October 18, 2018.

Mountain Valley News