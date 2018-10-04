IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-267
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Charles Edward Whitaker,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary as Personal Representtive of the WILL of Charles Edward Whitaker, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 25th day of September, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estae are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Kristie Phillips,
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for
Personal Representative
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish:
October 4, 2018;
October 11, 2018; and October 18, 2018.
Mountain Valley News