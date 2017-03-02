IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-02

IN RE: The Estate of

Mary Ellen Simpson,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Angela Simpson Blackwell, Executrix of the Estate of Mary Ellen Simpson, deceased, on the 8th day of October 2016, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hreby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Tammy D. Mountain,

Attorney of Record for

Angela Simpson Blackwell,

Executrix of the Estate of

Mary Ellen Simpson,

deceased

Publish: March 2, March 9 and March 16, 2017.

Mountain Valley News