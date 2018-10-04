IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-288

In Regard: The Estate of

Mary Jane Martin,

deceased

Personal Representative’s Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Mary Jane Martin, deceased, having been granted to Debra Martin and Janice Haralson on the 24 day of September, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Debra Martin,

Co-Personal Representative

Janice Haralson,

Co-Personal Representative

Publish: October 4,

October 11 and October 18, 2018.