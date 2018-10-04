IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-253
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Frances S. Culpepper,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Frances S. Culpepper, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 25th day of September, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Terry Eugene Culpepper,
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for
Personal Representative
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
256-845-9800
Publish: October 4, October 11, and October 18, 2018.