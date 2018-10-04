IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-253

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Frances S. Culpepper,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Frances S. Culpepper, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 25th day of September, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Terry Eugene Culpepper,

Personal Representative

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for

Personal Representative

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

256-845-9800

Publish: October 4, October 11, and October 18, 2018.