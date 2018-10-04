IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-252

IN RE: The Estate of

Gene Autrey Westbrook, deceased

Notice of Appointment

To Be Published

By Administrator

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Janie Johnson on the 26th day of September, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate

Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within six months after the grant of letters, or within five months from the date of the first publication of this notice, whichever is the later to occur, or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand this the 26th day of September, 2018.

Ronnie Osborn,

Judge of Probate

Publish: October 4, October 11, and October 18, 2018.