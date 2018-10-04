IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-290
IN RE: The Matter of
The Estate of
Isaac F. Bledsoe,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary of the Estate of Isaac F. Bledsoe, deceased, having been granted to Margaret B. Bledsoe, Executrix on the 28th day of September, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Ronnie Osborn,
Probate Judge of DeKalb County,
Alabama
Publish: October 4,
October 11 and October 18, 2018