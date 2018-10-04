IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-290

IN RE: The Matter of

The Estate of

Isaac F. Bledsoe,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary of the Estate of Isaac F. Bledsoe, deceased, having been granted to Margaret B. Bledsoe, Executrix on the 28th day of September, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Ronnie Osborn,

Probate Judge of DeKalb County,

Alabama

Publish: October 4,

October 11 and October 18, 2018