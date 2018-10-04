IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-201
IN RE: The Estate of
Garland Raydell Clardy,
deceased
Administrator’s Notice
To File Claims
Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Virginia Ruth Clardy, as Administrator of the Estate of Garland Raydell Clardy, deceased, on the 28th day of September, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Virginia Ruth Clardy,
Administrator
of the Estate of
Garland Raydell Clardy, deceased
Publish: October 4, October 11 and October 18, 2018.