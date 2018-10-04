IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-201

IN RE: The Estate of

Garland Raydell Clardy,

deceased

Administrator’s Notice

To File Claims

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Virginia Ruth Clardy, as Administrator of the Estate of Garland Raydell Clardy, deceased, on the 28th day of September, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Virginia Ruth Clardy,

Administrator

of the Estate of

Garland Raydell Clardy, deceased

Publish: October 4, October 11 and October 18, 2018.