IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-285
IN RE: The Estate of
Charles L. Baker,
a/k/a Chuck Baker,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Debby Baker, a/k/a Debra Baker, a/k/a Debbie Baker, Personal Representative on the 1st day of October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Debby Baker
Personal Representative
Publish: October 11, October 18 and October 25, 2018.