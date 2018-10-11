IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-285

IN RE: The Estate of

Charles L. Baker,

a/k/a Chuck Baker,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Debby Baker, a/k/a Debra Baker, a/k/a Debbie Baker, Personal Representative on the 1st day of October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Debby Baker

Personal Representative

Publish: October 11, October 18 and October 25, 2018.