IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-270
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Jimmy D. Garrett,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Jimmy D. Garrett, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Timothy Lee Fleming
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for Personal Representative
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Phone: 25-845-9800
Publish: October 11, 2018; October 18, 2018 and October 25, 2018.
Mountain Valley News