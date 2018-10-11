IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-298
IN RE: The Estate of
Ronnie L. Lewis,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been gratned to Kathy G. Bell, Personal Representative on the 3rd day f October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Kathy G. Bell
Personal Representative
Publish: October 11, October 18 and October 25, 2018.
Mountain Valley News