IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-298

IN RE: The Estate of

Ronnie L. Lewis,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been gratned to Kathy G. Bell, Personal Representative on the 3rd day f October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Kathy G. Bell

Personal Representative

Publish: October 11, October 18 and October 25, 2018.

Mountain Valley News