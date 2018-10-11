IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-262

IN RE: The Estate of Waynie Davis,

deceased

Notice Of Appointment

To Be Published By

Personal Representative

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Karen Davis, Personal Representative of the Estate of Waynie Davis on the 4th day of October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within six months after the grant of letters, or within five months from the date of the first publication of this notice, whichever is the later to occur, or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand this the 4th day of October, 2018.

Ronnie Osborn,

Judge of Probate

Publish: October 11, 18 and 25, 2018.