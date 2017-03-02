IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-41

IN RE: The Estate of

Mildred Louise Pruitt,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Hershell A. Pruitt, as Administrator of the Estate of Mildred Louise Pruitt, deceased, on the 17th day of February, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Hershell A. Pruitt,

Administrator

of the Estate of

Mildred Louise Pruitt,

deceased

Publish: March 2, March 9 and March 16, 2017.

Mountain Valley News