IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-289

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Isidro Salvador Garcia,

deceased

Notice Of Publication

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Justin A. Lackey, Esq. on the 24th day of September, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Justin A. Lackey, Esq.,

Personal Representative

of the Estate of

Isidro Salvador Garcia,

deceased

Publish: October 11, October 18 and October 25, 2018.