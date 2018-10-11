IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-289
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Isidro Salvador Garcia,
deceased
Notice Of Publication
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Justin A. Lackey, Esq. on the 24th day of September, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Justin A. Lackey, Esq.,
Personal Representative
of the Estate of
Isidro Salvador Garcia,
deceased
Publish: October 11, October 18 and October 25, 2018.