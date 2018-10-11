IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-043

IN RE: The Estate of

Aline Hulsey, deceased

Notice By Publication

TO: David Overton, 2568 County Road 94, Rainsville, AL 35986; Jacquetta Medley, 730 Pace Drive, Woodville, AL 35776; Patricia Wildman, 642 Ruby Johnson Drive, Scottsboro, AL 35769; Fred Greene, 8144 Highway 156, South Pittsburg, TN 37380; Garland Overton, P.O. Box 238, Pisgah, AL 35765; W.R. Overton, P.O. Box 4704, Chattanooga, TN, 37411; Wynell Woodham, 12459 County Road 59, Midland City, AL 36350; Ronnie Overton, 24299 Easeo De Valencia, Unit 2108, Laguna, CA 92637; Greg Overton, 6475 Pinewood Dr., Parker, CO 80134; Betty Norwood, P.O. Box 1029, Malakoff, TX 75148; Greta Holt, 8052 County Road 1200, Grandview, TX 76050; Gary Culpepper, 2924 Laramie, Irving, TX 75062; Gwyn Culpepper, 8370 Renoldo Street, Forth Worth, TX 76108 and Greg Culpepper, 3121 Parker St., Irving, TX 75062, and all others who might be of interest in the above estate.

Be hereby notified and take notice that a petition by James Overton, Executor, for final settlement has been filed in the above estate.

Said petition shall be heard at 10:00 a.m. o’clock on the 31st day of October, 2018, in the courtroom of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama in the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, at which time you should appear and contest the same should you feel fit to do so.

This the 4th day of October, 2018.

Ronnie Osborn,

Judge of Probate

Publish: October 11, October 18 and October 25, 2018.

Mountain Valley News