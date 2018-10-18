IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-296
IN RE: The Estate of
Mary Emily Brown,
deceased
Notice
Letter Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Robert Donald Brown, Personal Representative on the 9th day of October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Robert Donald Brown
Personal Representative
Publish: October 18, 25 and November 1, 2018.