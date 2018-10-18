IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-296

IN RE: The Estate of

Mary Emily Brown,

deceased

Notice

Letter Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Robert Donald Brown, Personal Representative on the 9th day of October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Robert Donald Brown

Personal Representative

Publish: October 18, 25 and November 1, 2018.