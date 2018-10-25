IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-303
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Billy Russell Kinard,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Billy Russell Kinard, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 16 day of October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Kay H. Kinard,
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for Petitioner
204 4th Street, SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish:
October 25, November 1 and November 8, 2018.