IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-303

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Billy Russell Kinard,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Billy Russell Kinard, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 16 day of October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Kay H. Kinard,

Personal Representative

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

204 4th Street, SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish:

October 25, November 1 and November 8, 2018.