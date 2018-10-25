IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-302
IN RE: The Estate of
Thomas L. Abernathy,
deceased
Notice
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Joseph L. Abernathy, as Executor of the Estate of Thomas L. Abernathy, deceased, on the 16th day of October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Joseph L. Abernathy
Executor
of the Estate of
Thomas L. Abernathy
Publish: October 25, 2018; November 1, 2018 and November 8, 2018.
Mountain Valley News