IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-302

IN RE: The Estate of

Thomas L. Abernathy,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Joseph L. Abernathy, as Executor of the Estate of Thomas L. Abernathy, deceased, on the 16th day of October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Joseph L. Abernathy

Executor

of the Estate of

Thomas L. Abernathy

Publish: October 25, 2018; November 1, 2018 and November 8, 2018.

Mountain Valley News