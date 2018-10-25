IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2018-305

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Wilma Faye Beason,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

This the 16th day of October, 2018.

Theresa Hughes

Administratrix

Publish: October 25, 2018; November 1, 2018 and November 8, 2018.

Mountain Valley News