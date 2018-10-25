IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY
CASE NO: 2018-305
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Wilma Faye Beason,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
This the 16th day of October, 2018.
Theresa Hughes
Administratrix
Publish: October 25, 2018; November 1, 2018 and November 8, 2018.
Mountain Valley News