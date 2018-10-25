IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-291

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Shirley Ivey Lawson,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Shirley Ivey Lawson, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DOROTHY RADEAN NUNES,

Personal Representative

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for Personal Representative

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Phone: 256-845-9800

Publish: October 25,

November 1 and

November 8, 2018.

Mountain Valley News