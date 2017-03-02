IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-45

IN RE: The Estate of

Kathie Dianne Simmons,

deceased

Administratrix’s Notice

To File Claims

Take Notice that Letters of Administration on the Estate of Kathie Dianne Simmons, deceased, having been granted to William Arthur Rucks, on the 24th day of February, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

William Arthur Rucks

Administrator

of the Estate of

Kathie Dianne Simmons, deceased

Publish: March 2, March 9 and March 16, 2017.

Mountain Valley News