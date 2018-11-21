IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2018-300

IN RE: The Estate of

Vivian Jean Owensby,

deceased

Personal Representative’s

Notice To File Claims

In The Matter of The Estate of Vivian Jean Owensby, deceased. Letters Testamentary, as Personal Representatives of the Will of Vivian Jean Owensby, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 14th day of November, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Tonya Feagans,

Personal Representative

Publish: November 22, November 29 & December 6, 2018.