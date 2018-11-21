IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABMA

CASE NO: 2018-309

IN RE: The Estate of

Milton Wade Bell,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Bryan Wade Bell, as Administrator of the Estate of Milton Wade Bell, deceased, on the 5th day of November, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bryan Wade Bell,

Administrator of the Estate of Milton Wade Bell,

deceased

Publish: November 22, November 29 & December 6, 2018.