IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-310
IN RE: The Estate of
Homer Nathaniel Monroe
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters of
Administration having been granted to Clint Monroe, as Administrator of the Estate of Homer Nathaniel Monroe, deceased, on the 24th day of October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby reguired to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Clint Monroe,
Administrator of the Estate of Homer Nathaniel Monroe, deceased
Publish: November 22, November 29 and
December 6, 2018.