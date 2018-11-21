IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-310

IN RE: The Estate of

Homer Nathaniel Monroe

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of

Administration having been granted to Clint Monroe, as Administrator of the Estate of Homer Nathaniel Monroe, deceased, on the 24th day of October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby reguired to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Clint Monroe,

Administrator of the Estate of Homer Nathaniel Monroe, deceased

Publish: November 22, November 29 and

December 6, 2018.