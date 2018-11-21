IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-297

IN RE: The Estate of

Elizabeth Barrett,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been graned to Hardin Davis Barrett as Executor of the Estate of Elizabeth Barrett, deceased, on the 18th day of October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Hardin Davis Barrett,

Executor of the Estate of

Elizabeth Barrett

Publish: November 22, November 29 &

December 6, 2018.