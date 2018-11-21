IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB
CASE NO: 2018-240
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Lawrence Eugene Hooper,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary on the above estate having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time required by law or the same will be forever barred.
/s/ Linda Guest
Executor
Publish: November 22, November 29, & December 6, 2018.
Mountain Valley News