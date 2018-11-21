IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2018-240

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Lawrence Eugene Hooper,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary on the above estate having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time required by law or the same will be forever barred.

/s/ Linda Guest

Executor

Publish: November 22, November 29, & December 6, 2018.

Mountain Valley News