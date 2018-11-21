IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-306

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Nida Batey

Letters Of Administration on the Estate of Nida Batey, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DaLayne Waller

Administratrix

Publish: November 22, November 29 and

December 6, 2018.

Mountain Valley News