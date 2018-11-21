IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-306
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Nida Batey
Letters Of Administration on the Estate of Nida Batey, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
DaLayne Waller
Administratrix
Publish: November 22, November 29 and
December 6, 2018.
Mountain Valley News